Credit Suisse Group Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 480

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 465 ($6.29) to GBX 480 ($6.50) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.