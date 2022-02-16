Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 10,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $55,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 166,500 shares of company stock worth $815,474 and have sold 36,000 shares worth $162,360. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

