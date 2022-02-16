CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 262.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRSP. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 48,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,980. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.08). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.