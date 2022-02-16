Critical Analysis: DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) vs. Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

DocuSign has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DocuSign and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -5.72% -9.12% -0.99% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DocuSign and Micro Focus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 17.10 -$243.27 million ($0.58) -216.50 Micro Focus International $3.00 billion 0.65 -$2.97 billion N/A N/A

DocuSign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micro Focus International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DocuSign and Micro Focus International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 1 7 9 0 2.47 Micro Focus International 0 2 1 0 2.33

DocuSign presently has a consensus target price of $248.56, suggesting a potential upside of 97.95%. Given DocuSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Summary

DocuSign beats Micro Focus International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio. The Micro Focus Product Portfolio segment comprises of host connectivity; identity; access and security; development and information technology operations management tools; and collaboration and networking. The SUSE Product Portfolio segment provides and supports enterprise-grade linux and open source solutions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

