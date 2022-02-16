CROAT (CROAT) Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, CROAT has traded 19% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $240,711.49 and $19.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,334,650 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

