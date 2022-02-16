Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,602 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.19% of Crocs worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

