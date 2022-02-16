Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to $101.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

Crocs stock traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.01. 205,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,982. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.47. Crocs has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 292,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

