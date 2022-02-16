Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $6.22 on Wednesday, reaching $95.01. 205,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,982. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 4,905.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

