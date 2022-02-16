Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.