Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.