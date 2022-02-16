Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.25 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.48). 2,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.47).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.51. The stock has a market cap of £26.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; and Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks.

