Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.25 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.48). 2,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.47).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.51. The stock has a market cap of £26.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59.
About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)
