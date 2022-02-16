Crown (CCK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Crown (NYSE: CCK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2022 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year on year. It has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies, which are generating strong earnings. The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $8.00-$8.20 in 2022. Inflated raw material and freight costs, and supply chain issues will impact results this year. High debt and uncertainties related to the pandemic remain concerns. The company will however gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers preferr cans over other packaging formats. It plans to capitalize on this trend through investing in capacity additions, building new plants and strategic acquisitions. Focus on pricing, cost control and capital allocation will also drive growth for the company.”

2/11/2022 – Crown was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/11/2022 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $142.00.

2/10/2022 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

1/20/2022 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies. It has efficiently managed to convert this into strong earnings. The company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $7.50 to $7.55 in 2021. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 25%. Inflated raw material and freight costs, and supply chain issues will impact results this year. High debt and uncertainties related to the pandemic remain concerns. The company will however gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers are preferring cans over other packaging formats. It plans to capitalize on this trend, through investing in capacity additions, building new plants in existing markets and strategic acquisitions. Focus on pricing, cost control and capital allocation will also drive growth for the company.”

1/12/2022 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $147.00.

NYSE:CCK traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.84. 46,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,825. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Crown Holdings Inc alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.