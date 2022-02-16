Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Crown Crafts news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,721,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crown Crafts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 3,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

