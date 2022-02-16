Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 28,783 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Cryoport worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

