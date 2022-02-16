CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0001

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $322,488.19 and approximately $226.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00105834 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

