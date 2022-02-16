Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $27,312.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.79 or 0.07128293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.22 or 1.00043601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00052575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,450,191 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

