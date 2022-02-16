CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

CSX has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

CSX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. 748,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,853,948. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 3,087.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

