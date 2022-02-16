CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
CSX has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
CSX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. 748,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,853,948. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 3,087.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

