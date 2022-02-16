Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,909 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.31.

Shares of KEYS opened at $169.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.