Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,281 shares of company stock worth $2,746,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

