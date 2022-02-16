Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 132,801 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,801 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

