Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 16,627 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

CLH stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

