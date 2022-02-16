Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.18. 66,061 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 47,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Cuentas by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cuentas during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

