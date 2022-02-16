Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) is Marshfield Associates’ 4th Largest Position

Marshfield Associates lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 8.4% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned 0.60% of Cummins worth $192,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average of $229.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

