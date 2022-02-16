Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $37,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $221.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,678. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

