Curio Governance (CGT) Price Tops $0.0858

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Curio Governance has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $70,314.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curio Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00105516 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.