CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Shares Down 2.2%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 128,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 147,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks, Inc engages in the development and operation of financial technology platforms for digital currencies, digital assets, and tokens. It offers Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Security Token, and Payment Token. Its services include strategic planning, project planning, structure development and administration, business plan modeling, technology development support, whitepaper preparation, due diligence reporting, and governance planning and management.

