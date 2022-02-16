CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Shares Down 2.2%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 128,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 147,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CurrencyWorks (CWRK)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CurrencyWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CurrencyWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.