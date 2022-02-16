Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.15

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 22283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 126,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

