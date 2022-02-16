CUTcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.04 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and $144.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00219145 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00025339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.27 or 0.00432780 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00062294 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 159,516,661 coins and its circulating supply is 155,516,661 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.