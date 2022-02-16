CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Price Down 7%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI)’s share price was down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 136,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 734,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

CVSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on CV Sciences from $0.42 to $0.17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.