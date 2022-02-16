cVault.finance Price Tops $9,747.15 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $97.47 million and approximately $99,614.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $9,747.15 or 0.22148075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00105805 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

