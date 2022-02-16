CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0043

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $158,588.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,128.23 or 0.99999950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00292340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00064641 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00025747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

