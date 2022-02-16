Cytek BioSciences (CTKB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CTKB opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $28.70.
Several analysts have issued reports on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
