Cytek BioSciences (CTKB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTKB opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.