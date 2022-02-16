Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Purchases $2,446,890.88 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 832,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,298. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,686,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,711,000. Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,514,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.