DA Davidson Cuts IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $200.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.87. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $128.70 and a 1 year high of $257.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in IPG Photonics by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

