Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.34. The company has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

