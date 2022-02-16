Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of DAC stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 296,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Danaos has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $102.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Danaos by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.