Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.54. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,492,421 shares traded.
DARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.57.
About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
