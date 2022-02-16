Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.54. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,492,421 shares traded.

DARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 1,077.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 129,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,589 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.