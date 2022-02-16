Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) PT Lowered to €126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €134.00 ($152.27) to €126.00 ($143.18) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of DUAVF stock remained flat at $$138.40 on Wednesday. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $138.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28.
Dassault Aviation Company Profile
