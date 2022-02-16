Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) PT Lowered to €126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €134.00 ($152.27) to €126.00 ($143.18) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DUAVF stock remained flat at $$138.40 on Wednesday. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $138.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.