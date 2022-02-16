Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Down 1.6%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 108,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,613,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Data Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Data Storage alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Data Storage had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTST. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data Storage by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data Storage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.