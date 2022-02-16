Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.55% of Datto worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Datto by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Datto by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Datto by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,219. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSP opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

