DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Achieves $1.18 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $751,484.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,084.16 or 0.99989022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00290859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00065307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00025709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

