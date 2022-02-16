David M. Lowe Sells 28,001 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,833. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

