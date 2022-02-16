DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 814,400 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 48,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,689. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.53% of DAVIDsTEA worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

