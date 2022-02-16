DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

NYSE DCP opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after buying an additional 771,729 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 525,054 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

