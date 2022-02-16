DecentBet Hits Market Capitalization of $127,748.45 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. DecentBet has a market cap of $127,748.45 and $61.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00105564 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.