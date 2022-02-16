Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $208,443.72 and approximately $2,257.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00038792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00105650 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars.

