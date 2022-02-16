Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post $646.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $644.80 million and the highest is $649.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $561.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $313.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $289.23 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.64 and a 200 day moving average of $382.41.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

