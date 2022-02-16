DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,267.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $2,267.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014151 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008622 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,635,227 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.