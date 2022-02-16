DeFi Pulse Index Price Reaches $185.94 on Exchanges (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $103.94 million and $209,358.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $185.94 or 0.00423306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105797 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DPI is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

