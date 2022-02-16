Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 672,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 5,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

