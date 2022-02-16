Definitive Healthcare (DH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.