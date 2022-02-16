Definitive Healthcare (DH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
